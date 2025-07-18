 Skip to main content
Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 1: All Hot Girls Have Tummy Problems

Champagne Problems
by Hayley Levitt • Jul 18, 2025
Samantha Pauly (and saltine crackers)

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for original cast member Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre. 

On episode one, we follow Pauly through a two-show day on Broadway. It starts with a walk for her pup Scampi (short for Shrimp Scampi, naturally), a morning workout, breakfast and finally, it's off to the theater for pizza Saturday. And then...there are the snacks. See Pauly, thoroughly and passionately, break down all the top-tier snacks in her personal collection. Her cup runneth over with (nut-free) treats—but if you feel like leaving some at the stage door, don't be shy. 

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

