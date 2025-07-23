Odds & Ends: Art Sets Broadway Design Team; Busy Philipps and Thomas Kail Join Ginger Twinsies Producing Team

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Art Announces Design Team

Art, the play by Yasmina Reza about three friends and one controversial canvas starring Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris, has announced its design team. David Rockwell will design the sets; Linda Cho will design the costumes; Jen Schriever will design the lighting; and Mikaal Sulaiman will design the sound. Scott Ellis directs the revival, beginning previews August 28 at the Music Box Theatre.

Busy Philipps and Thomas Kail Join Producing Team for Ginger Twinsies

TV and film star Busy Philipps (Busy This Week) and Tony-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) have joined the producing team for Ginger Twinsies, Kevin Zak's Parent Trap parody play now running off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre. “We are delighted to partner with this top-flight team to do our part to share this hilarious ride with audiences,” said Kail and Philipps in a statement. “It's such fun to watch the crowd buzz with anticipation on their way into this show—and then see them bound into the night after, still laughing from what they just saw and heard. This theatrical romp is just what we all need and deserve! Plus, they promised we could wear Meredith's hat once a month."

Martyna Majok's Queens Casts Anna Chlumsky, Marin Ireland, Julia Lester and More

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced casting for Queens, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok and directed by Trip Cullman. The off-Broadway production, beginning performances October 14 at New York City Center Stage I, will feature Brooke Bloom (You Got Older), Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky (Veep), Sharlene Cruz (Sanctuary City), Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Nadine Malouf (Grief Motel), Andrea Syglowski (Brooklyn Laundry) and Nicole Villamil (Network). Queens is an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family and facing the ghosts you left behind. The production opens November 5.

Documentary About Godspell and Comedy to Premiere in Toronto

A new documentary about the 1972 Toronto production of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell, and how it changed the face of comedy, will premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution, a film by Nick Davis, explores the legendary-in-comedy-circles production that starred Victor Garber, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Gilda Radner, Martin Short and Dave Thomas, with Paul Shaffer serving as music director and Howard Shore playing saxophone.