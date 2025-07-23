The Great Gatsby North American Tour Dates Announced

The Great Gatsby has announced all dates and tour stops for the first leg of its North American tour set to launch in 2026. The touring production will open on January 31 at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre and run there through February 7. It will go on to play over 50 cities, including Chicago, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Boston and Dallas. Casting and additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.

An adaptation of the great American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysenm and a book by Kait Kerrigan. It is directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley. It opened on Broadway on April 25, 2024.

The current Broadway cast of The Great Gatsby features Ryan McCartan, Aisha Jackson as Daisy, Michael Malakiel as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

