Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer and Returning Star Nicholas Christopher to Lead Little Shop of Horrors

Madeline Brewer, Emmy-nominated actress best known for her role on The Handmaid's Tale, and Nicholas Christopher, set to star this fall in the Broadway revival of Chess, will lead Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre. Brewer will take on the role of Audrey while veteran cast member Christopher will return to the role of Seymour, both beginning August 12. They replace Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips, who play their final performance July 27.

Between July 29 and August 10, the role of Audrey will be played by Morgan Ashley Bryant, and Seymour will be played by a rotating cast of Little Shop all-stars: Jeff Sears (July 29 - August 3), Bryan Fenkart (August 5-6), Weston Chandler Long (August 7-8), Johnny Newcomb (August 9-10). Christopher, who begins performances in Chess at the Imperial Theatre on October 15, will play Seymour through August 31.

Brewer, also known for her TV roles in You and Orange Is the New Black, made her West End debut in 2023 as Sally Bowles in the Olivier Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre in London, opposite Callum Scott Howells. Christopher has performed on Broadway in Motown, Hamilton, Miss Saigon and Sweeney Todd, and in fall 2024, starred as Little Shop's Seymour opposite Sherie Rene Scott.

Continuing in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, Mecca Hicks, Bryan Fenkart, Khadija Sankoh and Kevin Del Aguila.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs the long-running revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre in fall 2019.