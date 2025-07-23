Underground Railroad Musical Mexodus Will Have New York Premiere at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

A sonically adventurous musical about the lesser known southern route of the Underground Railroad will have its New York City premiere at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Mexodus, written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, will begin performances on September 9 with an official opening set for September 18. David Mendizábal directs.

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South, revealing the untold journey of thousands who escaped slavery by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Relying on the musical technique of live-looping sounds, Mexodus follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders.

Like Audible’s upcoming release of Dead Outlaw, Mexodus will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original. Jeremy Blocker, Audible Head of Live Creative Producing, said in a statement, “We’re honored to bring Brian and Nygel’s virtuosic, boundary pushing work to New York, and later, to listeners across the globe with its Audible Original release. The thrilling sonic world that they have created to explore this rarely told piece of history is a marvel, and this collaboration with P3 Productions underscores our commitment to amplifying bold, innovative voices to the widest possible audience.”

Mexodus received a developmental production at New York Stage and Film, had its world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of D.C. and was presented at Berkeley Repertory Theatre last year. In a joint statement, Quijada and Robinson said, “[W]e can’t wait to continue sharing the power and resilience at the heart of this work.”