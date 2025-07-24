Andrew Barth Feldman to Succeed Tony Winner Darren Criss in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway

Broadway veteran Andrew Barth Feldman will take over the role of jazz-loving Helperbot Oliver in the Tony Award-winning musical Maybe Happy Ending for a nine-week limited engagement at the Belasco Theatre from September 2 through November 1. He assumes the role from the show's Tony-winning star Darren Criss, who plays his final performance on August 31.

Feldman made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen in 2019, returning to the off-Broadway stage in 2024 in Little Shop of Horrors and 2025 in We Had a World. In 2023, he starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the film No Hard Feelings. In Maybe Happy Ending, Feldman will star opposite Helen J Shen (his real-life partner), with original cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi, as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon rounding out the production as the understudies.

With music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park, and orchestrations also by Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending opened at the Belasco Theatre on November 12, 2024. Michael Arden directs the Broadway production of the show, which premiered, in its Korean-language version, in Seoul in 2016.

"We fell in love with Andrew’s take on the role of Oliver when he appeared as the reader in Helen J Shen’s initial audition tape," said Aronson, Park and Arden in a statement. "So to have him join her onstage at the Belasco is indeed a special treat, and a pairing we feel certain audiences will love as much as we (and they) do." Feldman added, “I am so in love with this show and with Helen J Shen. I’ve been a plus one on this Broadway journey from the beginning, and this brilliant team and beautiful company have already become such a big part of my life. That they trust me with this role, and are giving me the ridiculous gift of sharing it with Helen, is an honor beyond words.”

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

Maybe Happy Ending is the winner of six 2025 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The show will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the fall of 2026.