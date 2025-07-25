Set Designer David Korins Walks Through the Early Days of Hamilton, Beetlejuice and More at the Museum of Broadway

Beetlejuice’s gothic home furnishings. Dear Evan Hansen’s kaleidoscope of LED screens. Hamilton’s tabula rasa of wood and brick.

Set designer David Korins is one of the leading masterminds of Broadway’s aesthetic worlds, claiming more than a few of this generation’s defining stage pictures. Highlights from his career are on display at the Museum of Broadway through September 30, and The Broadway Show got a sneak peek at the exhibit. See Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens join Korins on the sandworm couch as he draws back the curtain on the controlled chaos it takes for his village of collaborators to pull together a single project.

As he insists at the entrance to the exhibit bearing his name, “There is no such thing as a set design by David Korins.”