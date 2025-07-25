Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 2: Mental Health Check-In

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for original cast member Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre.

Last week was all fun and snacks, but in episode two, Pauly offers an unfiltered look inside the mental health struggles that come with being a Broadway performer. She walks viewers through a typical rabbit hole of anxiety and shares some self-care strategies that help keep her grounded and in performing shape. Plus, Pauly celebrates the last Gatsby performance for longtime friend (and fellow Delta Nu) Kayla Pecchioni.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.