Broadway Inaugurates New Oh, Mary! Stars Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris Tonight

A brand-new First Family begins performances in Broadway's Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre on August 4. Jinkx Monsoon, who recently finished her Broadway run in Pirates! The Penzance Musical, takes over the title role, while Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris join the cast as Mary’s Husband, Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively. All four perform through September 28.

2025 Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora, James Scully and Bianca Leigh, who originated their roles both off- and on Broadway, along with the most recent Mary Todd Lincoln, Tituss Burgess, played their final performance on August 2. Tony Macht (Mary’s Husband’s Assistant/Kyle) will remain with the company through September 28.

Jinkx, the first two-time winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, made her Broadway debut in Chicago in 2023 and went on to appear as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway before originating the role of Ruth in the recent Broadway revival of Pirates! Nanjiani is an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer, actor and comedian best known for The Big Sick, Marvel’s Eternals and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Urie was recently nominated for a 2025 Emmy Award for his role on the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, and has been seen on Broadway in Once Upon a Mattress, Spamalot, Torch Song and more. Harris originated the role of Clarice Starling in Silence! The Musical, and has appeared in the film American Fiction and the CBS series Elsbeth.

Written by Tony Award winner Cole Escola and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.