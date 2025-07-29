Go Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! on Broadway with Grant Reynolds' Backstage Vlog 'The Sky's the Limit'

Infectious, deliriously feelgood melodies. Beachy, summery, Greek island vibes. Total romantic chaos. That’s right: the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway.

Grant Reynolds plays Sky, fiance to Amy Weaver's Sophie, after playing the role on the national tour. Himself a confirmed beach baddie, Reynolds has previously performed in the Muny’s Sweeney Todd and on screen in Billy Porter’s Anything's Possible.

For six weeks beginning August 5, with his new Broadway.com vlog The Sky’s the Limit, Reynolds will be your backstage guide at Mamma Mia! on Broadway, taking you through his routine, mingling with crew and castmates and taking in the sights and sounds at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.