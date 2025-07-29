 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Go Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! on Broadway with Grant Reynolds' Backstage Vlog 'The Sky's the Limit'

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 29, 2025
Grant Reynolds and Amy Weaver in "Mamma Mia!"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Infectious, deliriously feelgood melodies. Beachy, summery, Greek island vibes. Total romantic chaos. That’s right: the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is back on Broadway.

Grant Reynolds plays Sky, fiance to Amy Weaver's Sophie, after playing the role on the national tour. Himself a confirmed beach baddie, Reynolds has previously performed in the Muny’s Sweeney Todd and on screen in Billy Porter’s Anything's Possible

For six weeks beginning August 5, with his new Broadway.com vlog The Sky’s the Limit, Reynolds will be your backstage guide at Mamma Mia! on Broadway, taking you through his routine, mingling with crew and castmates and taking in the sights and sounds at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Episodes premiere weekly on Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Mamma Mia!

from $96.29

Star Files

Grant Reynolds

Articles Trending Now

  1. Suffs National Tour Announces Cast and Route
  2. Odds & Ends: Adam Lambert to Release New Recording of 'Heaven on Their Minds,' The Gilded Age Renewed for Season Four and More
  3. The Outsiders Announces Casting and Full Route for North American Tour
Back to Top