On July 22, Broadway's Moulin Rouge! welcomed a quartet of new stars to Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Taye Diggs and Wayne Brady joined the cast as the Duke of Monroth and Harold Zidler, respectively, while Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas took center stage as the musical's star-crossed lovers Satine and Christian.

See them all sparkle in brand-new production photos below.

Ashley Loren and Christian Douglas as Satine and Christian in "Moulin Rouge!"

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Ashley Loren, Christian Douglas and Taye Diggs in "Moulin Rouge!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Wayne Brady and Christian Douglas as Harold Zidler and Christian (Photo: Matthew Murphy)