Marylouise Burke, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More Set for Broadway World Premiere of The Balusters

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced initial casting for the Broadway world premiere of The Balusters, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The show is scheduled to open in spring 2026 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The company will feature Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Bewell, Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kyra Marshall and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

Lindsay-Abaire’s previous work at MTC has included the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole, the Tony Award-nominated Good People, Ripcord, Wonder of the World, Fuddy Meers and Kimberly Akimbo, which he later adapted with Jeanine Tesori into the Tony Award-winning musical.