 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Marylouise Burke, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More Set for Broadway World Premiere of The Balusters

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 29, 2025
Marylouise Burke, Renée Elise Goldsberry
(Photos: c/o The Press Room; Justin Bettman)

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced initial casting for the Broadway world premiere of The Balusterswritten by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The show is scheduled to open in spring 2026 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The company will feature Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Bewell, Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan, Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman, Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kyra Marshall and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. 

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block. 

Lindsay-Abaire’s previous work at MTC has included the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole, the Tony Award-nominated Good PeopleRipcordWonder of the WorldFuddy Meers and Kimberly Akimbo, which he later adapted with Jeanine Tesori into the Tony Award-winning musical. 

Related Shows

The Balusters

Star Files

Marylouise Burke

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Richard Thomas

Articles Trending Now

  1. Suffs National Tour Announces Cast and Route
  2. Odds & Ends: Adam Lambert to Release New Recording of 'Heaven on Their Minds,' The Gilded Age Renewed for Season Four and More
  3. The Outsiders Announces Casting and Full Route for North American Tour
Back to Top