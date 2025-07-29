MJ Completes Casting for Third Year of National Tour

The North American tour of the Michael Jackson musical MJ has announced the complete cast for its third year. The tour will kick off its next leg at Broadway in Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre—where the national tour was launched in 2023—from August 12 through August 24.

Jordan Markus will continue to star in his role as MJ, joined by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ alternate), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Kevin Cruz (Alejandro), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Rajané Katurah (Katherine Jackson/Kate), Michael Nero (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Kristin Stokes (Rachel), with Erik Hamilton serving as understudy for the roles of MJ and Michael.

The ensemble members are Kolby Colmary, Zuri Noelle Ford, Andy Golden, Treston J. Henderson,, Rachel Lockhart, Michaela Marfori, Matteo Marretta, Avilon Trust Tate and Brion Marquis Watson. Serving as swings and standbys are Omarion Burke, Joshua Dawson, Ghrai DeVore-Stokes, Ui-Seng François, Jahir L. Hipps, Skye Jackson-Williams, Faith Jones, Jacobi Kai, Kendrick Mitchell, Zion Mikhail Pradier, Daria Pilar Redus and Tyrone Reese.

Created by director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ centers on Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour, going beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star and offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted the artist into legendary status. The musical is currently playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.