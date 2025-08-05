 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride Begins Its Broadway Engagement Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 5, 2025

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ridewritten and performed by comedian Jeff Ross (aka the Roastmaster General), begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on August 5. Directed by Stephen Kessler, the show wll have an eight-week Broadway engagement, running through September 29 with an official August 18 opening. 

Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, Take a Banana for the Ride is a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. "Ever since my Aunt Bess took me to see Jackie Mason on Broadway when I was young, I’ve daydreamed about performing my own classy and uncensored one-man show,” said Ross in a statement. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to share my origin story of how I became the motherf*n Roastmaster General! This new show is designed to be a cathartic experience shared with others—I encourage you to bring friends that you care about, people that might be going through tough times. I will shake them out of it with an evening of uncensored jokes, uplifting stories, songs and even some live roasting of the bravest volunteers.”

Take a Banana for the Ride has creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbigilia: The Old Man & the Pool).

Related Shows

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

from $64.01

Articles Trending Now

  1. Stranger Things: The First Shadow 'Unlocks' Season Five, Says Louis McCartney
  2. Meet Erin Morton, Whose Viral 'Creep' Paved the Way to Her Dream Role in Heathers
  3. Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 3: A Beautiful Little Backstage Tour
Back to Top