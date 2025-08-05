Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride Begins Its Broadway Engagement Tonight

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride, written and performed by comedian Jeff Ross (aka the Roastmaster General), begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on August 5. Directed by Stephen Kessler, the show wll have an eight-week Broadway engagement, running through September 29 with an official August 18 opening.

Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, Take a Banana for the Ride is a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. "Ever since my Aunt Bess took me to see Jackie Mason on Broadway when I was young, I’ve daydreamed about performing my own classy and uncensored one-man show,” said Ross in a statement. “I’m honored and excited by the opportunity to share my origin story of how I became the motherf*n Roastmaster General! This new show is designed to be a cathartic experience shared with others—I encourage you to bring friends that you care about, people that might be going through tough times. I will shake them out of it with an evening of uncensored jokes, uplifting stories, songs and even some live roasting of the bravest volunteers.”

Take a Banana for the Ride has creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbigilia: The Old Man & the Pool).