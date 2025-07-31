 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Stranger Things: The First Shadow 'Unlocks' Season Five, Says Louis McCartney

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 31, 2025
Louis McCartney

You don’t need to have seen Stranger Things, Netflix’s supernatural teen horror series, to understand Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. Firstly, says Louis McCartney, who plays the show's central haunted, haunting character Henry Creel, it’s a prequel. “But also,” he says, “we follow a narrative structure that’s very easy to understand. It’s very human. It’s very Greek.”

Then again, if you are a fan of the Netflix series—eagerly anticipating the upcoming final season—McCartney says the show "does unlock things for season five. I know you might think I’m lying when I say that, but I’m not. There is lore in this.”

Check out the video below for more of McCartney’s conversation with Tamsen Fadal on The Broadway Show.

Related Shows

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

from $64.83

Star Files

Louis McCartney

Articles Trending Now

  1. City Center Bat Boy Adds Original Star Kerry Butler, Tony Winners Alex Newell and Marissa Jaret Winokur and More
  2. Stranger Things Star Louis McCartney, Roastmaster General Jeff Ross and More on The Broadway Show
  3. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again–Get to Know the Story Behind the Iconic ABBA Musical Before It Returns to Broadway
Back to Top