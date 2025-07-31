Stranger Things: The First Shadow 'Unlocks' Season Five, Says Louis McCartney

You don’t need to have seen Stranger Things, Netflix’s supernatural teen horror series, to understand Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. Firstly, says Louis McCartney, who plays the show's central haunted, haunting character Henry Creel, it’s a prequel. “But also,” he says, “we follow a narrative structure that’s very easy to understand. It’s very human. It’s very Greek.”

Then again, if you are a fan of the Netflix series—eagerly anticipating the upcoming final season—McCartney says the show "does unlock things for season five. I know you might think I’m lying when I say that, but I’m not. There is lore in this.”

