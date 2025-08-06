Exclusive: Isaiah Bailey, Jordan Gilbert and Daniel Lopez to Lead The Phantom of the Opera Tour

Isaiah Bailey will star as the Phantom in the North American tour of The Phantom of the Opera, launching November 7 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore. He will be joined by Jordan Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Daniel Lopez as Raoul.

The touring production is a reimagined version of the show based on the production that opened in London’s His Majesty’s Theatre—the birthplace of the musical—in 2021. It is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. It features the original designs of Maria Bjornson adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker. It will feature a 38-person cast and a 14-musician orchestra.

The longest-running Broadway show ever, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as The Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Lloyd Webber’s soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the legendary title song.

The Broadway Show spoke to the cast in the Crypt of the Church of Intercession in Harlem. Check out the trailer below, then watch the full segment exclusively right here on Broadway.com on August 7 and on this weekend’s episode of the Emmy-winning series.



