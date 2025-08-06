Look Around, Look Around Backstage as Hamilton Marks 10 Years on Broadway

“History has its eyes on you,” and for 10 years, all eyes have been on Hamilton.

On August 6, 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda made his opening-night entrance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. “What’s your name, man?” asked Leslie Odom Jr. “Alexander Hamilton,” replied Miranda. The immense roar of the 1,300-strong audience reverberated through the auditorium for a full 27 seconds.

Now Hamilton is celebrating 10 years on Broadway. "There is no other show on Broadway like Hamilton," says Trey Curtis, who took over the title role in January 2024. “You can’t compare it to anything else. There will always be space for it.” To celebrate the milestone, Broadway.com caught up with the cast of revolutionaries and rabble-rousers backstage.



Check out highlights below and the full gallery for more.

Stephanie Umoh plays Angelica. "When I'm having a hard day, I look for the children in the audience and remember that this is for them." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jarrod Spector plays King George. "When you're lucky enough to take part in arguably the most profound and important musical of this century, perhaps of all time, performing every day for an audience that cannot wait to go on the journey with you, there is no shortage of what to be grateful for." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Morgan Anita Wood (Eliza) rocks her Pooh robe. "I’m living inside one of my biggest dreams right now. I get to walk to my lavender-painted, Pooh-themed dressing room that I’ve envisioned having since I was three years old." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tamar Greene, who plays George Washington, calls his wife every night after she's picked up their son from daycare. "That moment of connection helps ground me and reminds me why I do what I do." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)