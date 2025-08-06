Look Around, Look Around Backstage as Hamilton Marks 10 Years on Broadway

Trey Curtis (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
“History has its eyes on you,” and for 10 years, all eyes have been on Hamilton.
On August 6, 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda made his opening-night entrance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. “What’s your name, man?” asked Leslie Odom Jr. “Alexander Hamilton,” replied Miranda. The immense roar of the 1,300-strong audience reverberated through the auditorium for a full 27 seconds.
Now Hamilton is celebrating 10 years on Broadway. "There is no other show on Broadway like Hamilton," says Trey Curtis, who took over the title role in January 2024. “You can’t compare it to anything else. There will always be space for it.” To celebrate the milestone, Broadway.com caught up with the cast of revolutionaries and rabble-rousers backstage.
Check out highlights below and the full gallery for more.