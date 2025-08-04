First Look Photos: Jinkx Monsoon, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris Join Oh, Mary!

Here's a first look at the latest stars to take over Broadway's uproarious Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre. Starting August 4, the show stars Jinkx Monsoon in the title role with Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Urie and Jenn Harris as Mary’s Husband, Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Chaperone, respectively. The foursome performs through September 28.

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on First Lady and wannabe cabaret star Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

Check out the pics below.

Michael Urie in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Jenn Harris in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Kumail Nanjiani in Oh, Mary! (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Jinkx Monsoon in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)