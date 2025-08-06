Tony Winners Will Brill and Andrea Martin to Star in Meet the Cartozians Off-Broadway

Complete casting is set for Talene Monahon's Meet the Cartozians, a new play that grapples with Armenian-American history from World War I to the Kardashian family. Performances begin at the Pershing Square Signature Center on October 29 with an official opening set for November 17. Tony winner David Cromer directs.

The world premiere stars Raffi Barsoumian (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Code), Tony winner (and Monahon's real-life partner) Will Brill (Stereophonic), two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin, My Favorite Year), Nael Nacer (Prayer for the French Republic), Obie winner Susan Pourfar (Mary Jane) and Tamara Sevunts.

Part riveting historical drama, part scorching satire, Meet the Cartozians pulls back the curtain on a startling chapter of American history you may never have heard. The play follows two sets of Armenian Americans: one man fighting for legal recognition in the 1920s, while a century later, his descendant fights for followers and a competent glam team. A wildly imaginative and deeply compelling story of culture and heritage, Meet the Cartozians asks who gets to belong—and at what cost?

The Second Stage production features scenic design by Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Enver Chakartash and lighting design Stacey Derosier. The voice and dialect coach is Gigi Buffington and casting is by Daniel Swee, CSA. Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.