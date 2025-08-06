Grammy-Winning Producer and Songwriter Kid Harpoon Will Make Original Music for Art

Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Kid Harpoon will create original music for Art, the Broadway revival starring James Corden, Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Cannavale. Yasmina Reza’s Tony-winning play, directed by Scott Ellis and translated by Christopher Hampton, begins performances at the Music Box Theatre on August 28 and officially opens on September 16. The limited 17-week run will continue through December 21.



Kid Harpoon a.k.a. Tom Hull won a Grammy Award for his work on Harry Styles’ Harry’s House—co-writing and producing the hit "As It Was"—and produced Miley Cyrus’ Record of the Year winner “Flowers.” He has collaborated with artists such as Maggie Rogers, Lizzo, Florence + the Machine, Inhaler, King of Leon, Jessie Ware, David Byrne and Lea Michele.

In a 2022 interview, Kid Harpoon told Rolling Stone he was looking to branch out from producing into making more of his own music. "I have hit a point where I actually really am craving doing something for myself—but I’m not gonna try and release a pop record and go on tour and do videos and stuff. I think it’ll feel more personal.”

In Art, three friends find their long-standing relationship thrown into chaos when one of them buys a shockingly expensive all-white painting.