Peek Into the Rehearsals for Mamma Mia!, Back Home on Broadway

After nearly two years of showering audiences around the country with romance, comedy and the imperishable tunes of ABBA, Mamma Mia! is back in its original Broadway home—transforming the Winter Garden Theatre into a summery site of absolute romantic chaos.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and The Broadway Show headed to the island to check out the rehearsals and meet Christine Sherill, who plays Donna, along with more members of the cast and crew.

"I have had such a unique journey here," Sherrill said of landing on Broadway. "You know, my life has been really layered and complex—I've been a mom, I've raised a family and I've been a teacher and actor in Chicago. I've just gone back and forth...I'm thrilled, beyond grateful. Really grateful."

Check out the full segment below.