Applications Are Now Open to Become a Broadway Across America/BTC Apprentice

Broadway Across America and BTC are now accepting applications for their fifth annual regional apprenticeship program. This nationwide, educational, paid opportunity will run for 14 weeks from January to April 2026, providing early-career professionals with hands-on experience in the commercial theater business and Broadway touring.

“We are proud to see the continued impact of our partnership with BTC, as alumni of the program go on to build meaningful careers across the Broadway industry not just in New York, but across America,” said Lauren Reid, President of the John Gore Organization (the parent company of Broadway.com). “This initiative both prepares the next generation of theater professionals and enriches our industry with fresh perspectives.”

"Five years in, our partnership with JGO continues to create real access points for early-career professionals. We've seen firsthand how this program can help them build connections, with a national reach, and take meaningful steps toward furthering their careers in the industry," said T. Oliver Reid and Warren Adams, BTC Co-Founders.

The intensive, educational program includes 13 weeks of in-depth learning at one of the following BAA offices: New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa and Seattle. Apprentices receive training in presenting, ticketing, marketing strategy, operations and more. The program concludes with a week in New York City dedicated to networking, on-the-job learning and attending Broadway shows.

The BAA BTC Regional Apprenticeship is designed to equip participants with industry-specific tools and provide a foundation of mentorship and professional support. Alumni have gone on to work with organizations such as Tony Award Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Situation Group, Disney Theatricals, Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore and BAA/John Gore Organization.

Students pursuing degrees in Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Communications, Theatre Studies, Finance, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing and related fields are encouraged to apply. The program welcomes candidates from a broad range of backgrounds, perspectives and abilities.

Applications are now available online and must be submitted by October 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.



For more information and to apply for the Spring 2026 apprenticeship, visit: www.broadwayacrossamerica.com/apprenticeship



Take a look at the 2025 apprentices’ visit to New York City in the video below.