Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Go Way Down to Hadestown

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. This week in our Summer Blockbusters series, we raise our cups to Hadestown, now playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The epic tale can also be seen in movie theaters beginning July 24, for five nights only. The live theater capture features the original Broadway stars of the Tony Award-winning musical. Before you go way down under the ground—on Broadway or the big screen—delve into the mythic lore, read an interview with creator Anaïs Mitchell, meet the production's current Orpheus and more in the five special features below.

Brian Drye, Gaby Moreno as Persephone and the cast of "Hadestown" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Hadestown by the Numbers: 7 Years, 33 Songs, 1 Epic Story on Broadway

John-Michael Lyles (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

John-Michael Lyles Says Hadestown Still Takes His Breath Away Every Night

Malcolm Armwood

5 Secrets About Hadestown on Broadway With Malcolm Armwood

Anaïs Mitchell (Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

Anaïs Mitchell on the Making of Hadestown and How an Old Tale Became a Modern Classic

J. Harrison Ghee

Hadestown's J. Harrison Ghee Reveals the Iconic Keepsake Next to Their Tony Award on Broadway My Way

Get tickets to Hadestown!