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Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Go Way Down to Hadestown

Meet the cast, hear from creator Anaïs Mitchell and dive deeper into the Tony-winning musical before seeing Hadestown on Broadway or the big screen

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Jul 24, 2026
Jordan Tyson and John-Michael Lyles in "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Explore Broadway.com's Hadestown Summer Blockbusters guide featuring exclusive interviews, backstage stories and insider facts about the Tony-winning Broadway musical
  • Meet current star John-Michael Lyles, hear from creator Anaïs Mitchell, uncover backstage secrets with cast member Malcolm Armwood and watch J. Harrison Ghee's Broadway My Way
  • Celebrate Hadestown on Broadway and its new theatrical release with five must-read features before seeing the musical live or on the big screen

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. This week in our Summer Blockbusters series, we raise our cups to Hadestown, now playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The epic tale can also be seen in movie theaters beginning July 24, for five nights only. The live theater capture features the original Broadway stars of the Tony Award-winning musical. Before you go way down under the ground—on Broadway or the big screen—delve into the mythic lore, read an interview with creator Anaïs Mitchell, meet the production's current Orpheus and more in the five special features below.

Brian Drye, Gaby Moreno as Persephone and the cast of "Hadestown" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Hadestown by the Numbers: 7 Years, 33 Songs, 1 Epic Story on Broadway

Read Here!

 

John-Michael Lyles (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

John-Michael Lyles Says Hadestown Still Takes His Breath Away Every Night

Read Here!

 

Malcolm Armwood

5 Secrets About Hadestown on Broadway With Malcolm Armwood

Read Here!

 

Anaïs Mitchell (Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

Anaïs Mitchell on the Making of Hadestown and How an Old Tale Became a Modern Classic

Read Here!

 

J. Harrison Ghee

Hadestown's J. Harrison Ghee Reveals the Iconic Keepsake Next to Their Tony Award on Broadway My Way

Read Here!

 

Get tickets to Hadestown!

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