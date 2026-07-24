Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Go Way Down to Hadestown

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. This week in our Summer Blockbusters series, we raise our cups to Hadestown, now playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The epic tale can also be seen in movie theaters beginning July 24, for five nights only. The live theater capture features the original Broadway stars of the Tony Award-winning musical. Before you go way down under the ground—on Broadway or the big screen—delve into the mythic lore, read an interview with creator Anaïs Mitchell, meet the production's current Orpheus and more in the five special features below.
Hadestown by the Numbers: 7 Years, 33 Songs, 1 Epic Story on Broadway
John-Michael Lyles Says Hadestown Still Takes His Breath Away Every Night
5 Secrets About Hadestown on Broadway With Malcolm Armwood
Anaïs Mitchell on the Making of Hadestown and How an Old Tale Became a Modern Classic
Hadestown's J. Harrison Ghee Reveals the Iconic Keepsake Next to Their Tony Award on Broadway My Way
Get tickets to Hadestown!