Art Returns to Broadway Tonight with Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris

The Tony-winning comedy Art is making a Broadway comeback on August 28, and it’s arriving with serious star power: Bobby Cannavale, James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris. Scott Ellis directs the 17-week run at the Music Box Theatre, which will play through December 21. Opening night is September 16.

Yasmina Reza’s play, translated from French by Christopher Hampton, centers on three longtime friends whose bond unravels after one splurges on an expensive minimalist painting. A simple debate over art soon spirals into a razor-edged exploration of friendship, resentment and forgiveness. The creative team features scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Jen Schriever and sound by Mikaal Sulaiman.

First seen on Broadway in 1998, Art won the Tony Award for Best Play. This fall’s revival marks its first Broadway run since that original hit production.