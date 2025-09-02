Andrew Barth Feldman Begins Run in Maybe Happy Ending Tonight

Andrew Barth Feldman begins his run in Maybe Happy Ending at the Belasco Theatre on September 2, stepping into the role of Oliver for a limited nine-week engagement through November 1. He succeeds Tony winner Darren Criss, who took his final bow on August 31.

Feldman made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen in 2019 and has since appeared off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors in 2024 and We Had a World in 2025. On screen, he starred opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the 2023 film No Hard Feelings. In Maybe Happy Ending, he stars opposite Helen J Shen (his real-life partner) alongside Dez Duron and Marcus Choi.

With music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park, orchestrations by Aronson and direction by Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending opened at the Belasco on November 12, 2024, following its 2016 Korean-language premiere in Seoul.

Set in a one-room Seoul apartment, the musical follows Oliver, a retired and obsolete Helperbot 3 who spends his days listening to jazz and tending to his favorite plant—until his neighbor Claire (Shen) knocks on his door to borrow a charger. What begins as an awkward exchange blossoms into an unexpected friendship, an adventure, and possibly even love. Winner of six 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending will launch a multi-year North American tour in fall 2026.