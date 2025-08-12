Musical Rom-Com Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Will Open on Broadway in the Fall

The new musical rom-com Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will open on Broadway this fall. Perfromances begin at the Longacre Theatre on November 1 ahead of a November 20 opening.

Starring in the musical’s Broadway premiere are actor Sam Tutty, making his Broadway debut after winning an Olivier Award for starring in the West End's Dear Evan Hansen, and Christiani Pitts, who played Ann Darrow in Broadway's King Kong. Tutty and Darrow reprise the roles of Dougal and Robin from the show’s North American premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts this summer.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) follows Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. He meets Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets and second chances.

The musical is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and idirected and choreographed by Tim Jackson. The creative team features scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Lux Pyramid and music supervision by Nick Finlow. Casting is by C12 Casting/Stephen Kopel.

The musical had its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre in London in November 2023 and then transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre in 2024.