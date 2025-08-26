Ainsley Melham Touches Down in Broadway's Aladdin Tonight

Ainsley Melham will return to Broadway's Aladdin in the title role on August 26. Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut. Melhan will play Agrabah's wiliest street rat at the New Amsterdam Theatre through November 30.

Melham was most recently seen as Dwayne in BOOP! The Musical. In addition to Aladdin, Melham has appeared in the Australian productions of Wicked as Fiyero, Pippin as Pippin and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella as Prince Topher. His other credits include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Merrily We Roll Along, The Normal Heart, Xanadu and Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan. He was also a member of the popular Australian children's group Hi-5.

In addition to Melham, the current Broadway cast of Aladdin includes Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Michael James Scott as Genie, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Jacob Ben Schmuel as Omar, Colt Prattes as Kassim, Michael Schimmele as Babkak, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl-Rivera as Iago.

Disney's Aladdin, the musical based on the Oscar-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. It features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin with a book by Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw.