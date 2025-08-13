 Skip to main content
Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino Will Make Her Broadway Debut in Chicago

News
by Darryn King • Aug 13, 2025
Mira Sorvino
(Photo c/o BBB)

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino is set to make her Broadway debut Chicago as Roxie Hart. Replacing Dylis Croman in the role, Sorvino will perform at the Ambassador Theatre on September 15 through November 2. 

“I have wished to dance and sing in a Broadway musical since I was a small child,"Sorvino said in a statement. "To join Chicago, such a legendary show, and such an incredible cast past and present, is literally a dream come true!”

Sorvino's screen credits include Quiz Show, Spike Lee's Summer of Sam, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and Impeachment: American Crime Story. She won the Academy Award for her performance in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite. Her musical experience is less well known—while studying at Harvard, she helped found a co-ed a cappella group. She also sang in jazz clubs while studying abroad in China.

Sorvino joins Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Matu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron 'Mama' Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine.

Meanwhile, a musical adaptation of Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion will open later in the year.



 

