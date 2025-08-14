Tickets Now on Sale for Little Bear Ridge Road, Starring Laurie Metcalf

Tickets are now on sale for Little Bear Ridge Road, the gripping family drama starring two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock. The limited 18-week run begins at Broadway's Booth Theatre on October 7 and officially opens on October 30.

Little Bear Ridge Road marks the Broadway debut of playwright Samuel D. Hunter, whose work The Whale was adapted into the 2022 film of the same name, earning Brendan Fraser an Oscar for his performance in it.

This will be Metcalf's seventh time on Broadway in a decade. She won her Tony Awards for A Doll's House, Part 2 and for the revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. Her screen credits include Hacks, Roseanne and Lady Bird. Joining Metcalf and Stock in the cast are John Drea and Meighan Gerachis, reprising their roles from the world premiere Steppenwolf production in Chicago. Joe Mantello directs.

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt (Metcalf) and her long-estranged nephew (Stock) find themselves suddenly back in each other’s orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole.

Little Bear Ridge Road will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Heather Gilbert and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.