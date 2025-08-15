 Skip to main content
Broadway’s Chicago Welcomes Back Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart

News
by Darryn King • Aug 15, 2025
Rachel Schur
(Photo: c/o Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Rachel Schur is returning to Broadway’s Chicago as Roxie Hart. Schur will play the part from August 18 through September 14. She is taking over for Dylis Croman. On September 15, Oscar winner Mira Sorvino will make her Broadway debut in the role.

Schur has performed in Chicago regularly since 2021, playing Roxie Hart, Matron “Mama” Morton and Annie. Her credits include Jersey Boys on Broadway and the national tour of A Chorus Line.

In addition to Croman, Chicago stars Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Matu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron 'Mama' Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and D. Sabella as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Matthew Winnegge.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

