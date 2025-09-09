Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to Hamilton as Aaron Burr Tonight

Nine years since he took his last bow at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Tony and Grammy-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Oscar-nominated performer Leslie Odom Jr. will return to the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton on September 9. His limited engagement run through November 23.

Odom originated the role in Hamilton’s off-Broadway and Broadway productions. In Hamilton: The Revolution, Odom said that Burr is "arguably the best role for a male actor of color in the musical theater canon ... You get to show all your colors. Nobody asks us to do that." In the same book, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said, "What was great about Leslie is that in every way he's a contrast to me. He is cool, his blood runs cool, he is elegant." Odom earned a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Beyond Hamilton, Odom was producer and star of the revival of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis, earning a Tony nomination for his performance. Screen credits include One Night in Miami, Glass Onion, The Many Saints of Newark, Central Park and Abbott Elementary.

With book, music and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​ and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.