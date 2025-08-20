Lisa Vroman and More Join Phantom of the Opera On Tour

Additional casting is set for the North American tour of The Phantom of the Opera. The touring production, starring Isaiah Bailey as the Phantom, Jordan Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Daniel Lopez as Raoul, launches November 7 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore.

Joining the cast are two Phantom alums. Carrington Vilmont, who played a variety of roles in the show on Broadway, plays Monsieur André, while Lisa Vroman, who starred on Broadway, Los Angeles and San Francisco as Christine Daaé, plays Madame Giry.

Also joining the cast are Midori Marsh, a frequent performer in the Canadian Opera scene, as Carlotta Giudicelli; William Thomas Evans, who appeared in Broadway’s Camelot, as Monsieur Firmin; Christopher Bozeka, who recently made his debut with the Metropolitan Opera, as Ubaldo Piangi; Melo Ludwig as Meg Giry; and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster, who made her national tour debut in Pretty Woman, as Christine Daaé at certain performances. Additional casting is to be announced.

The touring production is a reimagined version of the show based on the production that opened in London’s His Majesty’s Theatre—the birthplace of the musical—in 2021. It is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince, with choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. It features the original designs of Maria Bjornson adapted by Matt Kinley with associate costume design by Jill Parker. It will feature a 38-person cast and a 14-musician orchestra.

The longest-running Broadway show ever, The Phantom of the Opera tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as The Phantom who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Lloyd Webber’s soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the legendary title song.