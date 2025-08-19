 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See The Roastmaster Jeff Ross and His Funny Friends Toast Take a Banana for the Ride's Opening Night

Photos
by Darryn King • Aug 19, 2025
Jeff Ross
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ridewritten and performed by comedian Jeff Ross (aka the Roastmaster General), opened at the Nederlander Theatre on August 18. Directed by Stephen Kessler, the show will have an eight-week Broadway engagement, running through September 29. Can you take the heat?

Broadway.com headed to the Nederlander on opening night to catch the man of the hour, many of his superstar friends and members of the creative team on the red carpet. Check out the highlights and the full gallery below.

Flavor Flav has his name printed on his bling, just in case anything should happen (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Sarah Silverman, who is prepping her Broadway bio-musical, The Bedwetter (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Friends legend (and Broadway vet) David Schwimmer (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Rock star John Mayer (Photo: Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

Related Shows

Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride

from $74.87

Articles Trending Now

  1. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Are Exhausted and Exhilarated Rehearsing for Broadway's Waiting for Godot
  2. Broadway’s Chicago Welcomes Back Rachel Schur as Roxie Hart
  3. Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Join The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway
Back to Top