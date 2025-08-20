The Muppets Are Coming to Broadway with Illusionist Rob Lake

The Muppets are headed to Broadway this holiday season in a magic show. Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets will begin performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on October 28 with an opening night set for November 6. The limited engagement will play through January 18, 2026.

In the show, illusionist Rob Lake will be joined by Kermit the Frog and some of his fellow Muppets.

Lake said in a statement, “I’ve been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway.” Of his special guests, Lake added, “Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets. To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment. It’s like I have known them my entire life.”

Bethany Pettigrew and Kevin Zak will serve as creative consultant and script consultant to the production, respectively.

Named the World’s Greatest Illusionist, Lake has performed on America’s Got Talent and in live shows in more than 60 countries. He has served as consultant and illusion designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, Adele’s Las Vegas residency and the Broadway shows Aladdin and Death Becomes Her.