Sherie Rene Scott Joins The Queen of Versailles on Broadway

Sherie Rene Scott has joined The Queen of Versailles as the standby for the role of Jackie Siegel for select performances. The musical, starring Kristin Chenoweth, will begin performances on October 8 with opening night set for November 10. Scott's schedule will be announced at a later date.

“Sherie is a true Broadway original, and she brings such heart and humor to everything she touches," Chenoweth said in a statement. "Her sensibility is a perfect fit for our show, and her take on Jackie will be an event all on its own.”

Scott is a three-time Tony Award nominee for her work as a featured actress in the musical Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and as a writer and leading actress in the musical Everyday Rapture. Her Broadway credits include Aida, The Little Mermaid, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Front Page and Rent. She has appeared off-Broadway in The Last Five Years, The Portuguese Kid and more.

The new musical features F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Stephen DeRosa as John, Greg Hildreth as Gary, Tatum Grace Hopkins as Jonquil, Isabel Keating as Debbie and Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. She and her husband, David “The Timeshare King” Siegel, invite you to behold their most grandiose venture yet: a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But then Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune and family.



Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles features a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Michael Arden.