June Squibb, Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon and Christopher Lowell to Star in Marjorie Prime on Broadway

Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, Oscar nominee June Squibb, Tony winner Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell will lead the cast of Marjorie Prime, Jordan Harrison’s sci-fi-tinged family drama coming to Broadway later this year. The production, directed by Anne Kauffman, begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theater on November 20, with an official opening set for December 8.

Nixon will play the role of Tess. Best known to TV audiences for Sex and the City, And Just Like That and The Gilded Age, Nixon is the winner of two Tony Awards for Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes. Her other Broadway credits include The Real Thing, The Women and Wit. Squibb, who will play the title role, began her career in the original 1959 Broadway production of Gypsy, replacing the role of Electra. She last appeared on Broadway in Waitress. Her film credits include The Age of Innocence and About Schmidt. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Nebraska and most recently starred in the leading role of Thelma.

Burstein will play Jon. His Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret and Moulin Rouge!, for which he won a Tony Award. Most recently, he starred in Gypsy. Lowell will take on the role of Walter. His screen credits include Veronica Mars, GLOW and How I Met Your Father. He made his Broadway debut last season in Cult of Love.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? A Pulitzer Prize finalist, Marjorie Prime reinvents the family drama in his spare, funny and powerful play. A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

The production will feature scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton and sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger.

Marjorie Prime had its New York premiere off-Broadway in 2015 and was adapted into a 2017 film starring Jon Hamm, Tim Robbins and Geena Davis.