Gossip Girl Star Thomas Doherty to Join Madeline Brewer in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Thomas Doherty will make his New York stage debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, opposite Madeline Brewer as Audrey. He begins performances at the Westside Theatre on September 5. The role of Seymour will be played by Nicholas Christopher through August 31.

Doherty’s credits include Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, Disney’s Descendants, the Gossip Girl reboot, the Emmy-nominated series Paradise, Hulu’s High Fidelity, HBO's Catherine The Great and Girls5Eva.

Continuing in the cast are Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Christopher Swan, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger and Christine Wanda.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. Michael Mayer directs the long-running revival, which opened at the Westside Theatre in fall 2019.