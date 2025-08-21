Casting is Complete for the Broadway Revival of Ragtime

Casting is complete for Lincoln Center Theater's fall revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Directed by Lear deBessonet, performances will begin September 25 ahead of an October 16 opening. The production will play a limited 14-week engagement through January 4, 2026.

Joining the cast are Anna Grace Barlow as Evelyn Nesbit, Nick Barrington as The Little Boy and Tabitha Lawing as The Little Girl. Barlow's screen credits include Jesus Revolution and The Big Leap. Barrington starred in Knoxville at the Clarence Brown Theatre. Lawing, reprising her role from the 2024 gala production of Ragtime at New York City Center, made her Broadway debut in the role of the daughter Lila in Days of Wine and Roses.

They join Joshua Henry (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.), Caissie Levy (Mother) and Tony winner Brandon Uranowitz (Tateh), who are reprising their roles from the two-week gala presentation at New York City Center in fall 2024. Also reprising their performances will be Nichelle Lewis (Sarah), Colin Donnell (Father), Ben Levi Ross (Younger Brother), Tony winner Shaina Taub (Emma Goldman), John Clay III (Booker T. Washington) and Rodd Cyrus (Harry Houdini).

The ensemble will include Nicholas Barrón, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Billy Cohen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Charity Angél Dawson, Ta’Nika Gibson, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, John Rapson, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson and Alan Wiggins.

The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, sets by David Korins, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Kai Harada, projections by 59 Productions, hair and wigs by Tom Watson and casting by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA. Music director James Moore will conduct a 28-piece orchestra featuring original orchestrations by William David Brohn and vocal arrangements by Flaherty. Cody Renard Richard is the Production Stage Manager.

Featuring a book by Terrence McNally and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Ragtime is a sweeping musical adaption of E.L. Doctorow’s novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. (Henry) and his beloved Sarah (Lewis), Jewish immigrant Tateh (Uranowitz) and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother (Levy). All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.