Jinkx Monsoon on Oh, Mary! and Riding a Wave of Representation on Broadway

Jinkx Monsoon, currently playing Mary Todd Lincoln in the uproarious comedy Oh, Mary!, is thrilled to be part of what she calls "a new wave of representation" on Broadway stages.

"It's breathing a really beautiful new life into Broadway," she told The Broadway Show. "Growing up queer and growing up gender non-conforming and finding that out for myself that I was gender non-conforming—oops!—you don't feel like there's a lot out there for you." Oh, Mary!—the twisted brainchild of Cole Escola—represents a perfect opportunity for "unapologetically vibrant people" to take up some space.

