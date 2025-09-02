 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Jinkx Monsoon on Oh, Mary! and Riding a Wave of Representation on Broadway

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 2, 2025
Jinkx Monsoon

Jinkx Monsoon, currently playing Mary Todd Lincoln in the uproarious comedy Oh, Mary!, is thrilled to be part of what she calls "a new wave of representation" on Broadway stages.

"It's breathing a really beautiful new life into Broadway," she told The Broadway Show. "Growing up queer and growing up gender non-conforming and finding that out for myself that I was gender non-conforming—oops!—you don't feel like there's a lot out there for you." Oh, Mary!—the twisted brainchild of Cole Escola—represents a perfect opportunity for "unapologetically vibrant people" to take up some space.

Check out the full interview with The Broadway Show below.

Related Shows

Oh, Mary!

from $85.44

Star Files

Jinkx Monsoon

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jane Krakowski Is the Next Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway as Show Extends
  2. Sean Allan Krill, Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham & More Complete Chess Cast on Broadway
  3. Tam Mutu on Billy Flynn, Villains and Finding the Dark Side of Chicago
Back to Top