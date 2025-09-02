 Skip to main content
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room for the Suffs National Tour

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 2, 2025
Maya Keleher (center) and the company of the "Suffs" national tour

Suffs is about to march across the country. Shaina Taub's musical, about the suffragists’ fight for the right to vote, will have its first public performance on September 8 at the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, Washington, and will officially open at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle on September 19.

The Broadway Show visited the cast in rehearsals, speaking to Taub, director Leigh Silverman and the cast. "This music is just so intentional," said Maya Keleher, who plays suffragist leader Alice Paul in the production. "You listen to 'Keep Marching,' and you're like, 'Yes, I wanna keep marching.' It really lives in you physically. It's so specific, so intentional, it's so fun to sing. I love, love singing this music every day."

Check out the full segment below.

