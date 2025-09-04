Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway's Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets

It's time to play the music. It's time to light the lights. It's time to meet The Muppets... on Broadway.

Tickets are now on sale for Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets. The show begins performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on October 28 with opening night set for November 6. The limited engagement will play through January 18, 2026.

In the show, illusionist Rob Lake will be joined by Kermit the Frog and a number of his fellow Muppets in their Broadway debut. No word yet on whether a certain porcine diva will be among them. In the meantime, we have some ideas for what the Muppets should do next on the Main Stem.

Named the "world’s greatest illusionist," Lake has performed on America’s Got Talent and in live shows in more than 60 countries. He has served as consultant and illusion designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, Adele’s Las Vegas residency and the Broadway shows Aladdin and Death Becomes Her.

Created by Jim Henson, the Muppets are a celebrated ensemble of characters made of sculptured foam rubber, plastic and felt. They include Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo and came to prominence with the television variety-sketch comedy series The Muppet Show.