Jane Krakowski Slips Into the Bratty Curls in Oh, Mary! on Broadway Tonight

Tony winner Jane Krakowski begins her run in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! as Mary Todd Lincoln on October 14. Her limited eight-week engagement will conclude December 7.

“I am so honored to slip into the bratty curls," Krakowski said in a statement.

Widely known for her four-time Emmy-nominated performance as Jenna Maroney on NBC's 30 Rock, Krakowski won a Tony Award for her performance in Nine and an Olivier Award for her performance in Guys and Dolls in the West End. She was also Tony-nominated for She Loves Me. Her additional Broadway credits include Grand Hotel, Once Upon a Mattress, Company and Starlight Express.

Broadway vets Cheyenne Jackson and John-Andrew Morrison also join the cast October 14 through December 7, starring as Mary’s Teacher and Mary’s Husband, respectively.

Jackson has appeared on Broadway in Xanadu, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Aida, The Performers, Once Upon a Mattress, Finian’s Rainbow and All Shook Up. His television credits include starring in Julie and the Phantoms for which he garnered an Emmy nomination as well as appearances in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, Glee, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Doctor Odyssey, Call Me Kat, The Morning Show and American Woman.

Morrison received a Tony nomination, a Lucille Lortel Award and an OBIE Award for his performance in the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop. His other stage credits include the off-Broadway premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky as well as many works at La Mama, the Classical Theater of Harlem, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and A.R.T.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the joyfully idiotic lens of Cole Escola. Directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, the play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024.

