Stars Set for the National Tour of Tony-Winning Play Stereophonic

Casting is complete for the national tour of Stereophonic, David Adjmi's Tony-winning play about a rock band self-destructing in the studio in the '70s. The tour will kick off at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington on October 7.

The cast will include a number of performers who served as understudies for the Broadway production: Emilie Kouatchou as Holly, Cornelius McMoyler as Simon and Denver Milord as Peter. Kouatchou also starred as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and appeared on HBO's The Gilded Age. Milord made his Broadway debut in Oklahoma! They are joined by Jack Barrett as Grover, Claire DeJean as Diana, Steven Lee Johnson (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Charlie and Christopher Mowod as Reg. The cast will also include Eli Bridges, Andrew Gombas, Quinn Allyn Martin, Jake Regensburg and Lauren Wilmore.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup—or their breakthrough. The play invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Daniel Aukin directs the production which features original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler. Stereophonic was the most Tony Award-nominated play of all time (13 nominations) and winner of five Tonys including Best Play.