Fyre Fest The Musical in Development From Bryan Buckley, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

A new stage musical inspired by the infamous Fyre Festival debacle and the life story of its mastermind, Brian McFarland, is officially in development. The producing team includes two-time Academy Award winner Taika Waititi and his wife, British pop star Rita Ora. Fyre Fest the Musical will feature a book by two-time Oscar nominee Bryan Buckley, who will also direct, and music by writer and producer Paul Epworth.

“I never saw myself doing a theatrical musical comedy,” said Buckley in a statement. “But then again, I never saw something completely mind-bendingly ridiculous and intriguing as what went down with Fyre Festival. A spectacular failed endeavor—that will haunt a generation forever. I cannot wait to get this show out to the world. And yeah man, this time there will actually be music or your money back.”

“Working in the theater is always fun,” said Waititi. “I mean I haven't done it for 15 years because it was no longer fun, but I've been told it will be fun this time. And I believe them. When Bryan Buckley told me he wanted to make a musical about the Fyre Festival, I said, ‘Who the hell is Bryan Buckley?’ I then remembered we've been friends and work mates for 15 years so it was kinda hard to say no. Honestly, I think the idea is exciting, weird and potentially disastrous, which seems apt and is how I like to work. I can't wait to get started and snatch me some of that sweet American theatre money.”

The production will feature scenic design by David Korins. Also on the producing team are Matthew Weaver and Hungry Man Productions.

It’s not just a Greek-sized tragedy of one man’s con. It’s a satirical indictment of an entire generation. Fyre Fest the Musical. It’s about as wrong as a bad idea can go.