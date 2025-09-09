Justin Collette and Isabella Esler to Lead Beetlejuice’s Broadway Return

Beetlejuice, the musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 poltergeist comedy, has completed casting for its run at the Palace Theatre. The first national tour of the musical will return to New York for a 13-week "resurrection engagement" with performances beginning on October 8.

Justin Collette and Isabella Esler, who played the titular demon and Lydia on the national tour, reprise their roles on Broadway. Collette made his Broadway debut in School of Rock—another show that, like Beetlejuice, was originally led by Alex Brightman on Broadway. Esler starred in the musical Life After in Toronto earlier this year. At select performances, the role of Lydia Deetz will be played by Madison Mosley.

They are joined by Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Megan McGinnis as Barbara Maitland, Jenni Barber as Delia Schlimmer and Jesse Sharp as Charles Deetz. The cast also includes Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean / Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. Rounding out the ensemble are Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Barron Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Mateo Melendez and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

The hilariously demented musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is—six feet under its uproarious surface—a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Direction is by Alex Timbers, with a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Choreography is by Connor Gallagher, with music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul.

The production features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski and projection design by Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

This will be the show's third chance at life on Broadway. Beetlejuice originally opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 28, 2019, playing until the Broadway shutdown on March 11, 2020. It resumed performances at the Marquis Theatre beginning April 8, 2022 and concluded its run on January 8, 2023.