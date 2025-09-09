Broadway’s Chicago Welcomes Angela Grovey as Matron 'Mama' Morton

Broadway's Chicago will welcome Angela Grovey to the cast in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton. Grovey replaces Jacqueline B. Arnold in the role, beginning performances at the Ambassador Theatre on September 15.



Grovey made her Broadway debut in Leap of Faith and featured in Escape to Margaritaville as well as Shakespeare in the Park’s Merry Wives. Her screen credits include 30 Rock, Modern Love and Reasonable Doubt. She is the executive director of Broadway Inspirational Voices, a non-profit dedicated to serving communities in need through music.

Grovey joins the cast the same day Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino will make her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart. Chicago currently stars Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels and Samantha Sturm.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.