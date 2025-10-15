Chess, Starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, Makes Its First Move on Broadway Tonight

It's game on for the Broadway revival of Chess, starring Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher. The musical begins performances at the Imperial Theatre on October 15 and officially opens on November 16.

The show, which is set around a Cold War-era chess tournament, features music by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (of the pop group ABBA), lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice and a new and revised book by Empire co-creator Danny Strong, from an original concept by Rice. It is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

In Chess, power and passion collide and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s America versus Russia at the World Chess Championship, where the espionage and romance are as complicated and exhilarating as the game itself. For the two players and the woman torn between them, everything—personal, professional and political—is at risk... and nobody’s rules are the same.

The musical was first released as a concept album in 1984, followed by a 1986 West End production which ran for three years. The new production marks the first time Chess has been on Broadway since a version with a book by Richard Nelson opened in 1988 and ran for two months.

