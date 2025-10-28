 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway Gets a Little Fuzzy: Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets Starts Tonight

Curtain Up
by Darryn King • Oct 28, 2025
Rob Lake and Kermit the Frog

The Muppets make their Broadway debut in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, starting performances October 28 at the Broadhurst Theatre before opening November 6. The limited run plays through January 18, 2026. 

Named the "world’s greatest illusionist," Rob Lake has made large objects vanish, walked through solid walls, levitated his assistants and personally disappeared and reappeared in more than 60 countries. He has served as consultant and illusion designer for Walt Disney Imagineering and the Broadway shows Aladdin and Death Becomes Her and made Adele disappear in her Las Vegas residency. In 2008, he was awarded the Merlin Award, the industry's equivalent of the Oscar.

The Muppets are a celebrated ensemble of characters made of sculptured foam rubber, plastic and felt. They include Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo and came to prominence with the television variety-sketch comedy series The Muppet Show.

Get tickets to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets!

Related Shows

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets

from $54.25

Star Files

Rob Lake

Articles Trending Now

  1. Proof, Starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle, Finds Its Broadway Home
  2. F. Murray Abraham Finds Richness as David Siegel in The Queen of Versailles
  3. Chess Star Hannah Cruz Is Broadway.com’s Newest Vlogger
Back to Top