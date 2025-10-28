Broadway Gets a Little Fuzzy: Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets Starts Tonight

The Muppets make their Broadway debut in Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets, starting performances October 28 at the Broadhurst Theatre before opening November 6. The limited run plays through January 18, 2026.

Named the "world’s greatest illusionist," Rob Lake has made large objects vanish, walked through solid walls, levitated his assistants and personally disappeared and reappeared in more than 60 countries. He has served as consultant and illusion designer for Walt Disney Imagineering and the Broadway shows Aladdin and Death Becomes Her and made Adele disappear in her Las Vegas residency. In 2008, he was awarded the Merlin Award, the industry's equivalent of the Oscar.

The Muppets are a celebrated ensemble of characters made of sculptured foam rubber, plastic and felt. They include Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo and came to prominence with the television variety-sketch comedy series The Muppet Show.

Get tickets to Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets!