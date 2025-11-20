Marjorie Prime, Starring June Squib, Danny Burstein and Cynthia Nixon, Launches on Broadway Tonight

Marjorie Prime, Jordan Harrison’s sci-fi-infused family drama, stars legendary actress June Squibb, two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winner Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell. The production, directed by Anne Kauffman, begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theater on November 20, with an official opening set for December 8.

The play, which had its New York premiere off-Broadway in 2015, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was adapted into a 2017 film, starring Jon Hamm, Tim Robbins and Geena Davis.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Marjorie Prime is a spare, funny and powerful play that reinvents the family drama. A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

