Tracy Letts' Bug, Starring Carrie Coon, Crawls Onto Broadway Tonight

Psychological thriller Bug, starring Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood, begins performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 16. The official opening is set for January 8, 2026.

Written by Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright Tracy Letts, Bug is about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress and a mysterious drifter. What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion and conspiracy take over.

The cast features Coon as Agnes White, Smallwood as Peter Evans, Randall Arney as Dr. Sweet, Jennifer Engstrom as R.C. and Steve Key as Jerry Goss.

Bug made its debut in 1996 at London's Gate Theatre, with Shannon Cochran as Agnes and Michael Shannon as Peter. The pair also starred in the play's off-Broadway debut at the Barrow Street Theatre in 2004, under the direction of Dexter Bullard. Legendary film director William Friedkin adapted Bug into a feature film in 2006 with Shannon, Ashley Judd and Harry Connick Jr. featured in the cast.

